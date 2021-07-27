Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.