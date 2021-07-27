Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 2282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

