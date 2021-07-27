Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

HXL opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

