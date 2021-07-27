Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.15 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

