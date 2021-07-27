Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.78

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.78 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 19.02 ($0.25). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 19.02 ($0.25), with a volume of 342 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.78. The company has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

