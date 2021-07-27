Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $15,348,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $20,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $21,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 43,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

