HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 14,548 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

