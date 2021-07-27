HRT Financial LP Invests $392,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $242,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

