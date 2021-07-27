HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 71.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $388.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.09. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $293.32 and a 52-week high of $395.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

