HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $147.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATHM. Macquarie lowered their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.66.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.