HRT Financial LP Takes Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $363.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

