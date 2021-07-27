Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.10. 4,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

