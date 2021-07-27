HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $597.62 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.63 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

