Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.460-0.480 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.46-0.48 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPP opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

