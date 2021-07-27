Hugo Boss (BOSSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS: BOSSY) recently:

7/26/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/21/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

7/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new $11.60 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Hugo Boss had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 12,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

