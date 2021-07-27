Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.85). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 179,994 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hunting alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.94. The firm has a market cap of £356.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.