HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. HUYA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

