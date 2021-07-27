HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.29. 57,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,887,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several brokerages have commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after buying an additional 2,737,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUYA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

