i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Up 2%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares were up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.43. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

