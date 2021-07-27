IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

IBIBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

