ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00126579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,825.47 or 0.99649686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.89 or 0.00819022 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

