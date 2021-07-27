ICHI Price Tops $3.13 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00008570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00130835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,473.67 or 0.99766303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00824575 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,258 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

