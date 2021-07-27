Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

Shares of IDRA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,341. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.