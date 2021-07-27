Impinj (PI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.