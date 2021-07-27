Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Independence worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Independence by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independence by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $637.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

