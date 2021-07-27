Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

IRT traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 100,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

