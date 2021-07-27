Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $18.13. Independence Realty Trust shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 46,053 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

