Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.