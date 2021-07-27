Infinitecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $15.67 million and $38.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

