(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on (INGA) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

