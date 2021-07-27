InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY21 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $113.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

