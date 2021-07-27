InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $5.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 35,533 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.