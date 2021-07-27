Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

