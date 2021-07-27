Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells 3,605 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rick M. Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 967,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,535. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 354,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

