Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 19,018 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,969. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

