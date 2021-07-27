Insider Selling: Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Sells 19,018 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,969. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
