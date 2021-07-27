Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

