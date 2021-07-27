Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $55.42.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
