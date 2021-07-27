Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

