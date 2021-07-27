Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.49.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

