Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
