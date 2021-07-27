Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

