Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

