Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $18.48 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

