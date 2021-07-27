Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 621,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

