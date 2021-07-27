Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

INTC stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

