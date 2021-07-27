Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.