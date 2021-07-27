Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$17.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

