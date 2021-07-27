Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.57 ($3.02).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

