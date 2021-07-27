Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

