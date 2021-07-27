Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of ISNPY opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.36.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
