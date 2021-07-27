Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $892.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,563,045. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

