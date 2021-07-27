Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Update

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 9,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INVT opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Inventergy Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

