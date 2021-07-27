Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Update

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 9,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
INVT opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Inventergy Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Inventergy Global
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.