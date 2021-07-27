Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $70.93

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.93, but opened at $68.06. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 11,838 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $496,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

